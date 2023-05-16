Abducted Girl Found Safe In North Carolina After Nearly Six Years Missing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – An Illinois girl, abducted by her non-custodial mother nearly six years ago has been found safe in North Carolina.
Kayla Unbehaun’s father hadn’t seen her since she was 9-years-old.
Now she’s back home all because someone in Asheville recognized her from the Netflix reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries.”
Police say the teen was spotted near a Plato’s Closet store around 7:30 on Saturday night.
The discovery, coming nearly six years since investigators say the girl’s mother, Heather Unbehaun, abducted her from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5th, 2017.
A GoFundMe page says Heather and Kayla weren’t seen after missing a court-ordered parental exchange.
Heather then deleted all her social media and virtually disappeared, until Saturday.
Police arrested Heather Unbehaun and booked her in the Buncombe County Jail.