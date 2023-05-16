Abducted Girl Found Safe In North Carolina After Nearly Six Years Missing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – An Illinois girl, abducted by her non-custodial mother nearly six years ago has been found safe in North Carolina.

Kayla Unbehaun’s father hadn’t seen her since she was 9-years-old.

Now she’s back home all because someone in Asheville recognized her from the Netflix reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Police say the teen was spotted near a Plato’s Closet store around 7:30 on Saturday night.

The discovery, coming nearly six years since investigators say the girl’s mother, Heather Unbehaun, abducted her from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5th, 2017.

A GoFundMe page says Heather and Kayla weren’t seen after missing a court-ordered parental exchange.

Heather then deleted all her social media and virtually disappeared, until Saturday.

Police arrested Heather Unbehaun and booked her in the Buncombe County Jail.