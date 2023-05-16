Charlotte Woman Claims CMS Students Hit Her Car With Rock, Damaged Windshield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s clear where Candace Brazzle’s windshield was hit. What’s not clear is who is paying to fix it.

A police report shows Brazzle was driving down Rumple Road near the old Performance Learning Center, now called Turning Point Academy in North Charlotte. That’s when she says something struck her windshield.

Brazzle thought a limb fell from a tree until she claims the school’s security officer told her differently.

She said that security officer told her it was three students from the school. Brazzle claims she was told there is surveillance video of the incident but the school won’t let her see it and the school hasn’t been much help after she talked to the principal.

“She said we’re looking into the CMS rule book to see what we can do. There will be consequences,” said Brazzle of her conversation with the principal.

So far, the only one seemingly facing consequences is Brazzle who says the damage is quoted around $900 to fix. She says she has a $500 deductible through her insurance.

“I want it to get fixed because I don’t want it to come out of my pocket. I would kind of like an apology from either their parents or the kids,” Brazzle said.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools representative tells WCCB Charlotte “An incident occurred on Friday, May 5, 2023, several students were involved. Due to privacy issues, we cannot provide any additional information about the students. CMPD was called to the scene to take a report from the driver of a car involved in the incident.”