Gavin’s Law Is Headed to SC Governor’s Desk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You’ve heard of extortion, but now, a bill to make sexual extortion or “sextortian” illegal in South Carolina passed the house and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. The bill is called Gavin’s Law, after Representative Brandon Guffey’s son, Gavin. Gavin shot himself at home because he was being extorted over nude photos. Do you think they’ll be able to prosecute anyone under this new law?

