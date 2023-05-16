Sorority Sisters Sue Over Transgender Member

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A group of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters at the University of Wyoming are anything but happy after a trans woman was inducted into their chapter. They are making all types of accusations about and against her, including that she was sexually aroused during an incident with one of the women. The group of six are suing the university, the national sorority and the trans woman. The woman was voted into the sorority, so why is this a problem?

