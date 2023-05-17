CATS Announces Memorial Day Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing the CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales, and Information offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

The normal operating schedule will resume on Tuesday, May 30. All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, May 29. All services will resume their normal operating schedule on Tuesday, May 30.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).