Fire Damages Cuzzo’s Cuisine Northwest Charlotte Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire broke around 6:15 Thursday morning at Cuzzo’s Cuisine on Tuckaseegee Road in Northwest Charlotte. The road was closed for hours but has since reopened.

Traffic Advisory; 3400 block of Tuckaseegee Road is closed in both directions due to fire department operations. https://t.co/Mcdyd1eeyG — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 17, 2023

Co-owner and restaurant manager, Curtis Johnson tells us firefighters have not said what caused the fire yet and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Cuzzo’s posted to Instagram writing, “Sorry to inform everyone but Cuzzo’s suffered fire damage and will be closed for awhile. All business will be open at 9601 N Tryon Street.”

That’s the address of Cuzzo’s second location.

