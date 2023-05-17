Mecklenburg County Detention Officer Terminated Following Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Mecklenburg County Detention Officer has been terminated after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that former Detention Officer Robert Hall has been terminated from employment. He had been working for MCSO since July 27th of last year.

Hall turned himself in at Detention Center-Central on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on assault-on-a-female charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred the day before. Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to the incident and obtained an arrest warrant for Hall.