We Are All Clear From Severe Weather

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — All warnings and watches have been dropped for the WCCB Charlotte area

The worst damage was in Cherryville where there are multiple downed trees and thousands without power. As of 12 AM there are 11,000 customers without power in our area.

Four Cherryville schools are closed on Wednesday due to storm damage

Tap here for the latest on the school clourses in Gaston County.

Outdated Article Below:

WHAT:

Two waves of possible severe weather today.

Wave 1 will be isolated to widely scattered storms will begin to pop late this afternoon.

Wave 2 will be within a line of storms that will be ahead of a cold front.

TIMING: Wave 1: 3pm – 9pm (severe threat from isolated cells will pick up after 5pm) Wave 2: 8pm – 12am WHERE: Near and North of I-85 THREATS: Damaging Straight-Line Winds Quarter+ Sized Hail Isolated Tornadoes Localized Flooding LATEST THOUGHTS: