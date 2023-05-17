Talk, Truth, Tea: Jerry Springer Video Goes Viral & Sparks Huge Rumor

Joseph Duncan,

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea,  video of Jerry Springer where he appears to be going over his last Will and Testament has gone viral . In the video, Springer also seems to admit that he fathered two Africa- American children out of wedlock. It turns out that the video is not real. It’s actually video of a virtual play that Springer participated in at the beginning of the pandemic. Jerry Springer passed away last month at the age of 79 after battling Pancreatic cancer.