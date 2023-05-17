Talk, Truth, Tea: Jerry Springer Video Goes Viral & Sparks Huge Rumor

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, video of Jerry Springer where he appears to be going over his last Will and Testament has gone viral . In the video, Springer also seems to admit that he fathered two Africa- American children out of wedlock. It turns out that the video is not real. It’s actually video of a virtual play that Springer participated in at the beginning of the pandemic. Jerry Springer passed away last month at the age of 79 after battling Pancreatic cancer.