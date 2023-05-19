All Cheers for the Cheerwine Festival this Weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. – The Cheerwine Festival will be welcoming tens of thousands to downtown Salisbury to celebrate the Carolina classic soft drink Saturday, May 20 from noon until 10pm.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local, regional and national musical acts with Neon Trees taking center stage at 8:30pm. Dozens of vendors from across the Carolinas will offer a variety of crafts, food and drinks, many featuring Cheerwine, including bacon on a stick, tacos, kettle corn, sno-cones, barbecue and more. There will be two Beer Gardens for those 21 and older. Visitors can also visit local Salisbury shops and restaurants.

Additional Activities:

F&M Bank Kids Zone, which includes activities and entertainment for children.

Local arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine merchandise, from over 45 vendors.

F&M Bank Trolley Tours through historic downtown Salisbury, featuring a number of interesting Cheerwine sites.

Cheerwine historical exhibit at the Rowan Museum.

Relaxation Station on E. Fisher St., which features Troutman rocking chairs, a second beer garden and performances from local buskers.

