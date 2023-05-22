CMPD: 12-Year-Old, 6-Year-Old Involved In Armed Robbery In Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old were involved in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Police say the kids approached a woman around 8am on Diamond Creek Circle and asked if they could use her cell phone. Investigators say the boys then proceeded to run off with the woman’s phone.

The women reportedly chased after the kids which ended with the 12-year-old pointing what looked like a handgun in the woman’s face, according to CMPD. Further investigation led police to locating the boys accused in the robbery. Police say the family is already known to CMPD and the mother of the boys helped in the investigation.

After speaking with the 6-year-old, police say they recovered the weapon which was a bb gun that looked like a handgun. Police say one of the boys had previously posted the weapon on social media.

The 12-year-old was charged with armed robbery and damage to property. Police say due to North Carolina state law, the 6-year-old could not be charged with a crime.