Widow Follows Late Husband’s Will, Gives No Money To His Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A young widow was left 60% of her husband’s money after he died from cancer. He gave 10% to each of his four siblings. His parents got nothing. The widow was asked by the executor, who is also the man’s sister, if the widow wanted to give any money to her in-laws. She answered no, following her late husband’s wishes. Did she do the right thing?

