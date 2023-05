CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The man accused of killing four Idaho college students didn’t verbally enter a plea during Monday’s court appearance. Bryan Kohberger is “standing silent,” a legal maneuver that forced a judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf. Does this feel like a strategy, or a waste of time?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright