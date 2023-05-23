CMPD: 14-Year-Old Drowns In Pond At Golf Course

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenager died Monday evening after police say he drowned in a pond at a golf course in northwest Charlotte.
The 14-year-old drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club off Hickory Creek Road around 7pm on May 22nd, according to a police report.
The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to the scene for a dive rescue and reportedly removed the teenager from the pond.
The teen was transported by MEDIC to a local hospital where he died, according to a police report.