CMPD: 14-Year-Old Drowns In Pond At Golf Course

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenager died Monday evening after police say he drowned in a pond at a golf course in northwest Charlotte.

The 14-year-old drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club off Hickory Creek Road around 7pm on May 22nd, according to a police report.

The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to the scene for a dive rescue and reportedly removed the teenager from the pond.

DIVE RESCUE: 9500 block Hickory Creek Rd. One patient removed from pond and transported by @MecklenburgEMS to area hospital. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 23, 2023

The teen was transported by MEDIC to a local hospital where he died, according to a police report.