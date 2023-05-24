Enjoy Sunshine Before Clouds Fill In

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 80. Wind: E/NE 5-15.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: NE 10-20.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs will struggle to get out of the low 60s. Scattered showers.

Sunday: Rain chances have increased based off the track of the coastal low pressure – this can still change as the low pressure develops. Scattered showers are expected to carry into Sunday.

Memorial Day Weekend Beach Outlook:

– An area of low pressure is expected to develop off the southeast coast over the next couple of days. Tropical development is unlikely, but the National Hurricane Center is now giving this a low 10% chance of development. Regardless of development, this low pressure will bring rain, wind, rough surf and a high rip current risk to the beaches.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin