Mighty Spark And Harris Teeter Partner To Donate Thousands Of Meals To People In Need

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – From now through July 4, 2023, Mighty Spark and Harris Teeter are partnering to provide nutritious meals to the 1 in 9 people who face food insecurity in the Southeast. Through this partnership, Mighty Spark is donating the monetary equivalent of one meal for every Mighty Spark product purchased at a Harris Teeter store from April 1 through July 4, 2023. The donations will be distributed to Feeding America food bank partners to help people experiencing hunger.

“At Mighty Spark, we’re fortunate to partner with great retailers, like Harris Teeter, our consumers and Feeding America to make a meaningful impact to provide meals to people experiencing hunger,” said Kristy Welker, Brand Marketing Director, Mighty Spark. “We take pride in providing consumers with flavorful chicken and turkey products, but we’re also incredibly proud to make an impact with our one million meals donated annually, so we’re thankful to the community for their support.”

Meal donations generated from Mighty Spark purchases made at Harris Teeter will be donated to Harris Teeter’s 16 Feeding America-member food bank partners throughout Harris Teeter’s market areas. All donations will benefit the local food bank to the store in which the product is purchased.

“Harris Teeter is proud to partner with Mighty Spark to help eliminate hunger in our communities,” said Danna Robinson, Director of Corporate Affairs for Harris Teeter. “Through this unique partnership and the support of our generous shoppers, nutritious meals will be donated to help families thrive.”

According to Feeding America, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of network food banks.

“Our neighbors across the country need our support now more than ever. Feeding America is grateful for our partnership with Mighty Spark and their commitment to help end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

Mighty Spark Assortment at Harris Teeter

Mighty Spark’s all-natural chicken and turkey– made with simple, clean ingredients and sourced in the U.S.– is a great solution for consumers seeking lean protein with flavor. Mighty Spark’s high-quality seasoned ground chicken and burgers are the perfect pairing for bringing creativity into the kitchen for weeknight meals. Mighty Spark’s assortment at Harris Teeter stores includes:

Mighty Spark Queso Fresco and Jalapeno Turkey Patties

Mighty Spark Spinach & Feta Chicken Patties

Mighty Spark Bruschetta Chicken Patties

Mighty Spark Fajita Ground Chicken

Mighty Spark Bruschetta Ground Chicken