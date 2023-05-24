Pet of the Week: Meet Savannah!

CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Savannah! Savannah is 1 year old and spayed. She is very energetic and a barrel of fun. Savannah does well with other dogs and loves belly rubs.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is looking for fosters, adopters, and those willing to do Staycations as their shelter is overflowing. If you are interested in Savannah or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.