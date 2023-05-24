Pleasant Wednesday, Unsettled Holiday Weekend

AM Headlines:

M. Sunny and Pleasant Today

Cooler Temps arrive Friday

Disturbance brings steady rain this weekend Discussion:

Pleasant today with highs reaching the upper 70s. Low humidity will keep it feeling pleasant under mostly sunny skies. A cold front arrives tomorrow. Outside of the mountains where we could see a stray sprinkle, there isn’t much moisture available for rain. Cooler temps will arrive Friday with highs only reaching the mid 70s. A disturbance will bring a very wet outlook this weekend. Models are hinting at this disturbance slowing significantly, pushing into the Carolinas Saturday. This means steady and at times heavy rain through Sunday. Temps will be much cooler as well with highs struggling to break out of the 60s. As the low begins to weaken Monday, showers will become more scattered with highs back into the mid 70s.