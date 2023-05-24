Tips To Get Your Kids Eating Healthy This Summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

America’s # 1 mom coach Hannah Keeley encourages parents to use children cook books to make cooking fun with your kiddos. Keeley also says to introduce foods you eat on a daily basis to their diets to avoid making separate meals for your children. Also, having a family dinner setting 4-5 times a week helps with creating a family tradition of engaging with one another while eating, sharing stories of your day or simple memories your child or children will cherish down the road.