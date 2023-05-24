Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk & Killing Bride Wonders “Why Me” In Jailhouse Phone Calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jail phone call records for Jamie Komoroski have been released. She’s the 25-year-old drunk driver accused of killing bride Sam Hutchinson. In the phone calls, Komoroski reportedly described the deadly crash as, “…just like a freak accident, obviously; I didn’t mean(for) it to happen.” She also went on to say, “I just can’t believe this happened to me, why me?” How do her comments make you feel about her?

