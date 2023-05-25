Brian Laundrie’s Mom Writes Letter Promising To Help Him Dispose Of A Body

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Roberta Laundrie wrote a letter to her son Brian that was found with his remains. Gabby Petito’s family just got to see that letter this week, as part of the their lawsuit against the family. The Laundries wanted the letter suppressed, but the judge said no and now it’s out.

The envelope is marked “Brian Christopher Laundrie (burn after reading).” Roberta wrote, in part, “I just want you to remember I will always love you, and I know you will always love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you.” And she wrote, “If you’re in jail, I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”

The letter is not dated, but Roberta allegedy signed an affidavit which said she wrote it before the kids went on their road trip. When do you think she wrote this letter?

