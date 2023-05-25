Matthews Man Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion

MATTHEWS, N.C. – A Matthews man was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion on Thursday, May 25th.

Court records reveal that Darren Joy did not file individual income tax returns for about 20 years according to statements made in court Thursday morning.

According to a news release, Joy evaded taxes by submitting and maintaining with his employer W-4 and state tax forms that falsely claimed he was exempt from federal and state income tax withholding.

As a result, it was reported that taxes were not withheld from his wages and little to no taxes were paid to the IRS.

In total, Joy earned more than $1.8 million in income and owed more than $380,000 in state and federal income taxes, according to a news release.

The U.S. District Court Judge Frank Whitney ordered Joy to serve an additional two years of supervised release and to pay $359,859 in restitution to the United States and $23,058 in Resittuion to the State of California.