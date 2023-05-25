Talk, Truth, Tea: Celebrating Tina Turner

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND– Music legend and icon, Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. The singer had been battling a long illness. Turner paved the way for a number of female performers all while overcoming the challenges of an abusive marriage to Ike Turner. After their divorce in 1978, Turner reinvented herself at the age of 40 and found herself with a hit solo album entitled, “Private Dancer”. The album won 4 Grammy awards. In 1993, fans got the chance to get an intimate look at the personal struggles Turner endured and overcame in her 1993 biopic, “What’s Love Got To Do With It”.