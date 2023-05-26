Coastal Disturbance Brings Rain, Wind and Chilly Temps for Holiday Weekend

AM Headlines:

Breezy, cloudy and cooler today

Rain picks up from coastal disturbance Saturday

Highs will be 20-25 degrees below average Saturday

Showers will continue through early Monday

Scattered showers through Tuesday Discussion:

What a doozy of a forecast! Breezy and cooler today with clouds filling in. Highs will struggle to break out of the low 70s. A disturbance will be developing off the southeast coast today. Two upper level lows will dance around each other merging into one massive upper level low over Georgia. This will help guide the coastal low into the Carolinas this weekend. Expect heavy rain, gusty wind, and a dangerous rip current risk for the Carolina coast. Locally rain will pick up Saturday with well below average temps. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s — a record low maximum record that is more than a century old. A blocking pattern will keep this messy forecast locked in through the rest of the weekend. Expect steady showers Sunday morning…could we see a break in the rain for the Coca Cola 600? It’s possible..but, it’s not likely to last with scattered showers remaining in the forecast through Monday. The blocking pattern will begin to breakdown with rain chances ending by Tuesday. Temps will warm back up into the upper 70s to lower 80s mid to late week as we get a chance to dry out.