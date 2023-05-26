Delano Little Talks About Season 2 of “The Delano Little Show” Launching Tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Season 2 of The Delano Little Show launches tonight on Bahakelsports.com and WCCB at 7pm with Mr. Rick Hendrick.

Mr. Little stopped by to chat with Lawrence about the new season and the guests you can expect to see.

That list includes Jeff Gordon, Vice Chair at Hendrick Motorsports, 4-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, DeAngelo Williams, former Running Back for the Carolina Panthers, E.Z. Smith, former Concord High School Head Football Coach who won 254 games and more.

The Delano Little Show