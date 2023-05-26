Fatal Crash In Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A woman died in a car crash after driving off the side of the road on Friday, May 26th.

North Carolina State Patrol responded to a car crash in Lincoln County on NC 274 near Sorrells Baxter Road. According to a police report, a 1997 Ford Mustang drove off the right side of the road, drove back onto the roadway, and crossed the center line before traveling off the left side of the road into a tree.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Misty Dawn succumbed to her injuries at the scene, troopers say.

According to a news release, Dawn was not restrained by a seatbelt. Investigators have ruled excessive speed to be the contributing circumstnace in the collision.