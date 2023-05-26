Join StarMed And Keith Clinic In a Memorial Day Celebration To Honor The Charlotte Community

CHARLOTTE, NC – (May 26, 2023) – StarMed Healthcare and Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic will continue their annual Memorial Day tradition of giving back to the community by distributing over 800 cheeseburger meals on Monday, May 29.

Distribution will begin at 11 a.m. at Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic, 4016 Triangle Drive in West Charlotte, and continue while supplies last. The free event will be a drive-thru and will be held rain or shine. Keith Clinic proudly began this event more than 10 years ago.

Each person will receive one reusable, insulated lunch bag that will contain:

● “Nearly World Famous” bacon double cheeseburger

● Bag of potato chips

● Chocolate chip cookie

You must be present to receive a lunch bag. Walk-ups aren’t eligible.