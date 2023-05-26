Rain Picks Up Through The Day Saturday
Cool, cloudy, breezy and wet weekend ahead
Rain Coverage:
– SATURDAY – This will be the worst day of the weekend. Widespread rain with pockets of heavy rain.
– SUNDAY – Rain stays in the forecast, but only scattered by the second half of the day.
– MONDAY – Widely scattered showers and storms.
Impacts:
– 2-3” of rain could lead to isolated flooding
– Wind gusts up to 35 mph
Temperatures:
– Roughly 20-25 degrees below average. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Saturday. Still very cool Sunday with highs in the low 60s.
Beach Forecast:
– Horrible beach weekend. Rain, wind, high rip current risk and rough seas along the east coast.
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 10-20.
Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, cool and wet. Showers throughout the day with pockets of very heavy rain. Highs only in the 50s!! Wind: N/NE 10-20 G: 35.
Sunday: Cloudy and windy with waves of rain. Rain may turn more scattered by the second half of the day. Highs: Low 60s.
Memorial Day: Widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 70s.
Tropics:
Tropical development is unlikely, but the National Hurricane Center is giving this a low 10% chance of development. Regardless of development, this low pressure will bring rain, wind, rough surf and a high rip current risk to the beaches along with impacts to our area.
Have a great weekend. Stay dry and warm!
Kaitlin