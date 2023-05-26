Rain Picks Up Through The Day Saturday

Rain Coverage:

– SATURDAY – This will be the worst day of the weekend. Widespread rain with pockets of heavy rain.

– SUNDAY – Rain stays in the forecast, but only scattered by the second half of the day.

– MONDAY – Widely scattered showers and storms.

Impacts:

– 2-3” of rain could lead to isolated flooding

– Wind gusts up to 35 mph

Temperatures:

– Roughly 20-25 degrees below average. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Saturday. Still very cool Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Beach Forecast:

– Horrible beach weekend. Rain, wind, high rip current risk and rough seas along the east coast.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 10-20.

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, cool and wet. Showers throughout the day with pockets of very heavy rain. Highs only in the 50s!! Wind: N/NE 10-20 G: 35.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with waves of rain. Rain may turn more scattered by the second half of the day. Highs: Low 60s.

Memorial Day: Widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 70s.

Tropics:

Tropical development is unlikely, but the National Hurricane Center is giving this a low 10% chance of development. Regardless of development, this low pressure will bring rain, wind, rough surf and a high rip current risk to the beaches along with impacts to our area.

Have a great weekend. Stay dry and warm!

Kaitlin