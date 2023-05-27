Dreary Stretch Continues through Memorial Day

PM Headlines:

Rain, rain and more rain 1-2″ additional through early next week.

Temps 20 degrees below average Sunday

Rain chances taper off mid-week

Temps rebound near 80 late week Discussion:

This soggy and cool forecast will drag on through the weekend. Patchy fog and more rain tonight with lows remaining pretty steady only falling into the mid 50s. Highs on Sunday will be a good 20 degrees below average — only reaching the low 60s. An isolated thunderstorm possible, but overall it will remain pretty stable with these cooler temps in place. Upper level low will move off the coast early next week, which will help to bring more scattered showers to the forecast, but not completely rid the region of rain. Highs will reach the low 70s with steady rain becoming more scattered Memorial Day afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from an additional 1-2″ through early next week. We’ll have to watch for localized flooding for any areas that see heavier rain train through Monday.

Temps will remain cool early next week as high pressure remains over New England, keeping the clouds locked in and temps below average — mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll finally see some movement of this stagnant pattern late week. Highs will top out near 80s on Thursday with isolated rain chances only. Temps will inch into the low to mid 80s by the weekend.