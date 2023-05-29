A Few Showers With Below Average Temperatures
Rain chances will stay low, but remain in the forecast through the week
Forecast:
Tonight: Spotty drizzle, but drier air slowly working in. Patchy fog. Lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday: AM patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Afternoon widely scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Similar to Tuesday. A few showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin