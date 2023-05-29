9 People Injured In Mass Shooting On Hollywood Beach
UPDATE 5/29/23 9:45PM: According to the Associated Press, nine people were injured along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.
Several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions.
An early investigation shows a fight between two groups ended in gunfire.
One person has been detained and another suspect is still being sought.
HOLLYWOOD, FL — A shooting on Hollywood Beach is being investigated on one of it’s busiest beach days of the year.
The Hollywood Police Department tweeted it is an “ongoing shooting investigation”.
A live camera from the City of Hollywood shows the moments dozens run to safety. The time on the video shows people running at 6:41PM.
It’s unclear how many people have been shot or their injuries.