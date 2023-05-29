9 People Injured In Mass Shooting On Hollywood Beach

UPDATE 5/29/23 9:45PM: According to the Associated Press, nine people were injured along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions.

An early investigation shows a fight between two groups ended in gunfire.

One person has been detained and another suspect is still being sought.

HOLLYWOOD, FL — A shooting on Hollywood Beach is being investigated on one of it’s busiest beach days of the year.

The Hollywood Police Department tweeted it is an “ongoing shooting investigation”.

Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 30, 2023

A live camera from the City of Hollywood shows the moments dozens run to safety. The time on the video shows people running at 6:41PM.

It’s unclear how many people have been shot or their injuries.