Spotty Showers for Memorial Day

AM Headlines:

Patchy Fog will linger across the region this AM

Cool, cloudy w/ misty rain today

Upper level low will push out to the northern NC coast

A few more showers/ isolated storm possible Tuesday

Highs will warm near 80 late week Discussion:

Upper level low is over central North Carolina this morning. It will meander near the NC coast into Tuesday as the surface low dissipates later today. Misty rain, patchy fog and cool temps will persist today with highs near 70 this afternoon — still a good 10+ degrees below average. This still bodes better for the Coca Cola 600 race at 3pm as any showers will be light. Hopefully, they will be able to keep the track dry this afternoon.

Tonight fog will develop once more as temps settle into the low 60s. Scattered showers and an isolated storm possible tomorrow, as temps climb into the mid 70s. Upper level low will dissipate mid-week, but high pressure will settle over New England later in the week creating another wedge like pattern with cloudy skies and scattered shower chances. Highs will recover back into the low 80s by Thursday. A cold front will track through the area this weekend bringing more rain chances Saturday.