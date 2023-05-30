Are We Criminalizing The Mentally Ill?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The issue of incarcerating the mentally ill has been a long debate. And it’s been re-ignited lately because of what happened in Atlanta. If you watched our show or went on social media in the last month or so, you’ve likely seen pictures of the living conditions of a prisoner found dead in his cell, located in the psych wing of the jail. His body was found covered in bugs. An autopsy last week determined “severe neglect” led to his death.

There are two schools of thought. Some believe mentally ill people can’t get the help they need if they are in prison with hardened criminals. Others say they got there because they committed a crime, and they are still getting the essentials to live.

Should these prisoners with severe mental health issues be moved to facilities equipped to handle them?

