Backdoor Cold Front Tuesday Afternoon

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Dense Fog

PM Showers/Iso. Storms

Isolated PM Storms through the weekend

Warming up near 80 by Thursday

The cold front brings more rain/storms Saturday Discussion:

Upper-level low will continue to weaken near the NC coast. A backdoor cold front will drop through the region this afternoon, triggering showers and an isolated storm. What is a backdoor cold front? Usually, cold fronts move through the area from the NW (or west) to SE (or east). A backdoor cold front comes in from the NE (or east) to SW (or west). Highs will top out in the upper 70s. Afternoon shower and storm chances will be possible each day this week, but this is nothing to change any plans over. Temps will rebound back into the low 80s by Thursday as the blocking pattern breaks down further, even giving us the return of some sunshine. A cold front will track through the region this weekend bringing slightly better coverage for rain/storms Saturday.