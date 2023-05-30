National Hurricane Center Is Watching A Disturbance In The Gulf
The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of disorganized showers in the Gulf of Mexico. They are giving this a low 20% of development over the next 7 days. It will have a tough road ahead as it encounters wind shear.
IF this system pushes northward, it could have an impact on our weekend weather. As of now, that does not look to be the case. We will watch it closely.
Hurricane season officially starts Thursday, June 1st. The first name on the list is Arlene.