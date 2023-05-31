3 Amazon Drivers Sue; Say Company’s Expectations Forced Them To Go To The Bathroom In Their Delivery Trucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Amazon employees in Seattle staged a walkout Tuesday to protest recent layoffs, climate concerns, and not being allowed to work from home.

And, drivers in Colorado have filed a proposed class action suit in Denver. They claim they have to take care of bathroom breaks in their delivery vehicles. If they cannot keep up with the pace, they could be looking at possible discipline. Do you care about getting your package on time or delivery drivers “working in poor conditions?”

