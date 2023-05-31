Bridge Girders To Be Set At I-485 Interchange June 6th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – (News Release) Starting June 6th, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be setting bridge girders on Interstate 485 at the Johnston Road interchange. These activities are part of the I-485 express lanes project underway to add an express lane and deliver additional corridor improvements along Interstate 485 between I-77 and U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard).

Crews set bridge girders on the inner loop side of the highway last month and will handle the outer loop next week. Setting up the bridge girders will take up to four nights, weather permitting.

To safely complete the work, all lanes will close on the outer loop will close just after midnight Tuesday, June 6, detouring all traffic to Johnston Road (exit 61). Drivers can take the outer loop to N.C. 51 North to Johnston Road, heading south back to the outer loop.

All lanes will open by 5 a.m. Tuesday. The closures will take place in the same time frame over the next few nights until girders are safely installed.

Drivers should be mindful of crews working in this location and allow extra time to reach their destination.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.