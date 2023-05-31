CATS Announces June Service Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Beginning Monday, June 5, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will adjust schedules on bus routes 16 – South Tryon and 56 – Arrowood, to improve on-time performance. The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will also see minor adjustments.

On weekdays, the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:26 p.m., on Saturdays the streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 11:26 p.m. and on Sundays the streetcar will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.

During the adjusted hours of operation, the streetcar will operate with 20-minute frequencies from the start of service until 8:30 p.m. and with 30-minute frequencies from 8:30 p.m. until the end of service for that day. CATS is committed to providing consistent communication with our customers and will continue to update riders once normal operation hours on the CityLYNX Gold Line have resumed.

Please refer to the individual route schedules for more information. For real-time tracking, download the CATS-Pass app.

For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE (7433).