CHARLOTTE, N.C. – JAMA Pediatrics reported doctors are recommending weight loss surgeries for kids as young as 10. In fact, between 2020 and 2021 there was a 19 percent increase in those operations with pre-teens, teens and older teens. That’s jarring. Would you let your ten year old get weight loss surgery?

