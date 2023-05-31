More Clouds, but Warmer Temps Through the End of the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Mountain Fog

Isolated Sprinkles Possible — best chance over the mountains

Temps will remain about 5 degrees below average

Warming up through the start of the weekend

Low chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico Discussion:

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern as we remain stuck in this blocking pattern for the remainder of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s today as clouds clear this afternoon. Isolated rain chances with the best opportunity for showers across the higher elevations. Temps will slowly warm into the low 80s through the end of the week. Saturday will be warm as temps reach the mid-80s. Models a little more split on the amount of moisture available for this weekend with a disturbance that will move through the region, so keeping chance showers in the forecast Saturday evening into Sunday. At the very least, temps will fall into the mid to upper 70s Sunday, before rebounding quickly into the low to mid-80s early next week.

Tropics:

We are just one day away from the official start of Atlantic hurricane season. A disorganized area of showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico has a low-end chance of development over the next 7 days. Regardless of development, this disturbance will bring heavy rain and gusty wind across Florida later this week into the weekend before moving into the Atlantic.