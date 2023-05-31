CMPD: 14-Year-Old Charged With Murdering Man In North Charlotte In 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they arrested a 14-year-old for shooting and killing Quantarrius Sturdivant in north Charlotte. Investigators say CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested the teen on May 26, 2023.

The juvenile has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police say the juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility. The shooting happened shortly after 12:40pm on Rachel Street in north Charlotte on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Sturdivant was 21-years-old at the time of his death. Police say the investigation remains active and anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.