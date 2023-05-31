Video Shows CMS Middle School Girl Being Attacked By Five Students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –A video shows a five on one beatdown of Kiki Burton’s daughter.

“One little girl and four boys jumped on my daughter,” said Burton of the fight.

The lopsided brawl happened on Tuesday in between periods at Kennedy Middle School.

“Those kids were supposed to be in gym. How did they end up in your classroom?” questioned Burton.

Burton claims the attack was premeditated and the students who jumped her daughter were walking the halls with ski masks on to hide their faces before the fight.

“Nobody did anything or said anything,’ said Burton.

About a minute into the video is when you see teachers attempting to break up with fight.

Burton tells us she never got a call from the school about what happened. Only from her daughter.

We reached out to CMS for comment. They sent us the letter that went out to parents that reads:

“Good morning Kennedy Middle School families, we are reaching out to inform you about a fight that occurred on our campus yesterday involving several students..

As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the CMS Student Code of Conduct. All students involved will be disciplined accordingly.

We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by speaking with your child(ren) about appropriate behavior at school and reminding them about the consequences of their actions. Thank you for your continued support of Kennedy Middle School.”