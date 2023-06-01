$4,000 Reward Offered For 2 Stolen French Bulldogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Winnie and Luna’s owner is offering $4,000 to anyone who can help bring the dogs home. The two French bulldogs were stolen from their locked northwest Charlotte home on May 17th. The burglar broke in through the kitchen window in the middle of the day.

Rhea Cooper says, “When I came back, the house was completely messed up, torn up and I immediately noticed that my Frenchies were gone…the crates were open.”

Cooper is nervous to speak out, but determined to find her dogs. She says, “I suffer from anxiety and they fact I can’t even have my puppies there to comfort me, it hurts, it hurts a lot.”

Cooper filed a police report and says CMPD is investigating. But so far, nothing. She says, “I just want them back, they took other stuff which I don’t care for, but my fur babies, I really want them back.”

She’s calling area vets constantly, posting on social media, offering that $4,000 reward, and now, asking you to be on the lookout for Winnie and Luna. Cooper pleads, “Just bring them back, no questions asked.”

Cooper’s phone number is 980-425-8112. She says you can call or text her anytime with tips or leads.