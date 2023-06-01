Development Possible in the Gulf as Disturbance Becomes Better Organized

1/9

Showers and storms associated with a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico became better organized overnight and is now a tropical wave. Conditions in the Gulf are moderately favorable for better organization. The National Hurricane Center is now giving this disturbance, or Invest 91-L, a medium chance of developing into a short-lived tropical depression or storm in the next few days.

After battling moderate shear, the disturbance was able to become better organized while thriving off the warmer waters of the Gulf. As this area of low pressure drifts south this weekend, it will enter into a less favorable environment for any further organization. Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce heavy rain and gusty winds for parts of Florida through the weekend.

A Hurricane Hunters will conduct a recon mission after 2pm this afternoon to determine if Invest 91-L has continued to organize. Hurricane season officially begins today and runs through November 30. The first name on the list is Arlene.

NOAA is projecting this hurricane season to be near average as we transition into an El Nino pattern this summer. You can read more about the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook here.

Remember it only takes one storm to cause devastation. Make sure you stay WeatherWise this hurricane season with the WCCB Weather App Powered by COIT.