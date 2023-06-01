Hazy, but Warmer End to Week

AM Headlines:

Hazy skies from Nova Scotia Wildfires reach the Carolinas

Warming up today with highs in the low 80s

Isolated PM rain chances

Warming into the upper 80s Saturday

Backdoor cold front brings cooler temps for 2nd half of weekend

First day of 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Low chance of development in the Gulf

Discussion:

Temps will warm into the low 80s today with peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. Smoke from the Nova Scotia wildfires will reach the Carolinas today and tomorrow, so there could be some hazy conditions. Air Quality index will be at a code yellow for those extremely sensitive groups. For everyone else, likely you will see some more vivid sunrises and sunsets if the clouds don’t obstruct the views. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s this weekend under sunny skies on Saturday. A backdoor cold front will be lacking moisture, but it will bring cooler temps for the second half of the weekend. Temps will moderate early next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tropics:

Today marks the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. A low pressure system has developed in the Gulf and is still be watched for low chance development. Ocean temps are warm, but moderate to high shear will make any further development difficult. Regardless of development, expect heavy rain and gusty wind for Florida this weekend.