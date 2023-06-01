Healthy Headlines: Maternal And Infant Health

CHARLOTTE, NC — One thing the COVID-19 pandemic made clearer than ever: There are unfortunately disparities in healthcare. One population we want to talk about today: mothers and infants.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, we are joined by Dr. Heather White, an ob-gyn hospitalist at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center to talk about Novant Health’s long-term goal to address gaps in maternal and infant healthcare.

Watch the full interview below: