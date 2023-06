CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A gas station owner in Columbia, South Carolina, thought 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton was shoplifting. He shot him in the back and killed him. Carmack-Belton’s death has sparked several protests. The owner, Rick Chow, has been charged with murder. What was Chow thinking?

