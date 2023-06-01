Smoke From Nova Scotia Will Bring Hazy Skies To The Carolinas
Hazy skies are forecast to make it down to the Carolinas on Friday
NOVA SCOTIA — As of Thursday evening there are 16 active wildfires in Nova Scotia. Over 46,000 acres have been burned over the past seven days.
Smoke from the wildfires has been hovering over the northeast for the last few days bringing poor air quality to the region.
That hazy skies are forecast to make it down to the Carolinas on Friday. As of now, there are not air quality alerts in effect for our area.