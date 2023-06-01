Tropical Depression Two Has Formed In The Gulf Of Mexico

1/7

Hurricane Hunters have found a well-defined center of circulation in the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, this is now Tropical Depression Two. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Arlene as it meanders over the Gulf.

This weekend, environment conditions become unfavorable for further development due to increased wind shear. According to hurricane specialist, Philip Klotzbach, roughly 60% of June named storms form in the Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA is projecting this hurricane season to be near average as we transition into an El Nino pattern this summer. You can read more about the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook here.

Remember it only takes one storm to cause devastation. Make sure you stay WeatherWise this hurricane season with the WCCB Weather App Powered by COIT.