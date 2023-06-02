Father And Son Busted For Drugs At Church In Davidson County

1/2

LEXINGTON, N.C.– A father and son were arrested after police seized several grams of mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, and several other marijuana-related products from the fellowship home behind a Lexington church.

Deputies say they received word that the father, 50-year-old Josh Price was selling marijuana in the fellowship hall behind the South Side Baptist Church where the two reside. The church had been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving a search warrant, deputies investigated the home where they reported the discovery of 12 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and two pounds of THC wax.

Both Josh Price and his son, Matthew Price, 28 were arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacturing Marijuana

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver THC wax

Three counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana

Conspiracy to Traffic Marijuana

Both Matthew and Josh Price have a court date of July 25th, 2023 in Davidson County District Court.